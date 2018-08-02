Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Oregon State University Summer Choir will present its annual performance 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.

The choir, directed by Steven Zielke, the Patricia Valian Reser professor of music and director of choral studies at OSU, is an annual tradition that brings together students, community members and the campus community.

The program will feature selected choruses and arias from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah;” Daniel Elder’s “Lullaby;” “Flight Song” by Kim Andre Arneson; “Set Me as a Seal Upon Your Heart” by David Childs and more.

General admission tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. OSU students and K-12 youth will be admitted free. Corvallis Arts for All discounts apply. Advance tickets are available online at liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/SACevents.

