Oregon State University Opera kicks off the 2018-19 season with “So Many Possibilities” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis.
The program, under the direction of Anthony Eversole, features a range of arias and ensemble pieces from popular stage works including Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Follies,” “Company” and “Sweeney Todd;” Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and “On the Town;” “Der Rosenkavalier” by Richard Strauss; Mozart’s “Don Giovanni;” and Broadway musical theatre productions “Chicago” and “Hamilton.”
Eversole joined the OSU music faculty this fall. His performance resume includes the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre, Wolf Trap Opera and the Baltimore Symphony.
General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Corvallis Arts for All discounts apply. OSU students with ID and K-12 students are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased at: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sacevents. To request accommodations relating to a disability, call 541-737-4671.