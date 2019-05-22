The Oregon State University Jazz Ensemble, directed by Ryan Biesack, will present its final concert of the 2018-19 season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, in the Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way on the OSU campus.
Highlights from the program include works by Duke Ellington and Thad Jones. The program also includes several new works by Salem-based jazz composer James Miley and premieres of two pieces written by OSU students Braxton Adair and Michael Tran.
The performance is free. No tickets are required.