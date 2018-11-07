The Oregon State University choral program will present “Fall Sing — A Tribute to Veterans” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
The OSU Meistersingers, Bella Voce and the OSU Chamber Choir will be featured at the concert. The program will include Eric Whitacre’s new arrangement of "The Star Spangled Banner,” Stephen Paulus and Michael Dennis Browne’s “Hymn for America,” and Salem-based composer and OSU graduate Joshua Rist’s “Witness.”
Rist is a Corvallis native who completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees in music education at Oregon State University. His music has been performed extensively by universities, honor choirs and high schools throughout the United States and abroad.
The program also includes choral favorites by Eriks Esenvalds, Kim Andre Arnesen, Vijay Singh, Rollo Dilworth, John Leavitt and others.
General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth will be admitted free. Corvallis Arts for All discounts are available, valid for up to two $5 tickets with SNAP card (no advance purchase, subject to availability). Advance tickets are available online at http://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sacevents.