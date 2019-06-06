The Oregon State University Chamber Choir, directed by Steven Zielke, will present the 15th annual President’s Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
In 2004, OSU President Ed Ray and his late wife, Beth, established the Ed & Beth Ray Endowment for Choral Leadership Scholars. Each year since, four students — a soprano, alto, tenor and bass — who display excellent musicianship, leadership and vocal ability have been honored with this award.
The following year after being selected, these students serve as section leaders in the OSU Chamber Choir. At the 2019 President’s Concert, four new students will be honored to continue this tradition.
The program features Sergei Rachmaninov’s “All-Night Vigil” Op. 37, a 15-movement a cappella choral work premiered in 1915. The work draws its text from the Russian Orthodox All-Night Vigil ceremony. Of the 15 movements, five are original melodic material and the remaining 10 draw upon existing chants from Greek, Kiev and other sources.
General admission seating is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth will be admitted free. Corvallis Arts For All discounts apply. Tickets are available online at: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music-oregon-state.