CORVALLIS-OSU SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

WHAT: The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra concludes its 2018-19 season with a concert featuring Symphony No. 9 by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911).

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20

WHERE: The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus. The piece lasts approximately 85 minutes, and there will be no intermission.

HOW MUCH: Reserved seats cost $22, $27 and $32 and are available online at osusymphony.org/tickets/. Up to three K-8 students accompanied by a ticketed adult, and all high school and college students with ID, may be given free general admission tickets at the door starting one hour prior to the concert, subject to availability. The box office at the LaSells Stewart Center opens at 6:30 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 541-286-5580 or email office@cosusymphony.org