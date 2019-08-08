4 on the Floor, a jazz-funk quartet featuring musicians from Corvallis High School, is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Interzone, 1563 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. The all-ages show is free, but donations will be accepted.
The quartet features trumpeter Alyeska Reimer, who will study at Syracuse University; saxophonist Cameron Reimer, who's headed to Boston University in the fall; bassist Grayson Merickel, who will study at Berklee College of Music in the fall; and drummer Gabe Jenkins, a senior at Corvallis High.
The quartet plays jazz standards by artists such as Roy Hargrove and Pat Metheny in addition to tackling some funk tunes. With the band members about to start college careers, this likely will be the last 4 on the Floor performance in the mid-valley for some time.