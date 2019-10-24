When Héctor Agüero moved to Salem years ago to start work as an assistant professor of music at Willamette University, he started to look around for other conducting opportunities.
That's a normal part of a conductor's life, seeking out other gigs. The problem in the mid-valley, however, is that those jobs can be hard to come by. "Things don't open up very regularly," he said.
In fact, the first opening came when Sean Paul Mills, the founder of the Willamette Valley Symphony, left the mid-valley to take a job at Ball State University in Indiana.
Which is why Agüero leapt at the chance to step in as the orchestra's artistic director. And, after a year-long search in which Agüero and other finalists got the chance to conduct the orchestra in concert settings, he landed the job and leads the orchestra into a pair of concerts this weekend at Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis. (See the information box for more about the concerts.)
One of the challenges he's faced in his first few months on the job has been "trying to implement a new way of doing things," which can be difficult anytime a longtime leader leaves an organization. But so far, "I will say the orchestra has made it very easy. ... It's been an easy switch."
The weekend's concerts feature music by Ron Nelson, Erich Wolfgang Korngold and Antonin Dvorak, and Agüero said there's one thing all three works have in common: "I only program music that I like," he said. "It's a lot easier for me to be enthusiastic about it if I truly like it."
In fact, Agüero has liked Nelson's "Savannah River Holiday," the opener, since he played it in his high school band. (Agüero played the saxophone at the time.) Only later did he learn the piece originally was written for orchestra.
The work that ends the concert, Dvorak's Eighth Symphony, isn't as well known as his "New World," but Agüero called it a lovely piece that's steeped in the folk music of the composer's native Czechoslovakia.
The work most likely to stretch the orchestra's musical muscles comes in the middle of the program.
Even though Korngold is best known today as one of the most influential composers in Hollywood history, Agüero doesn't mince words when it comes to his Violin Concerto in D Major: It is, he said, "the most beautiful violin concerto ever written."
By the time Korngold wrote this piece, he had all but retired from scoring films, but Agüero said you can hear echoes of Hollywood from time to time in the work.
Programming the concerto also give him a chance to collaborate with another Salem-based musician, violinist Caius Oprea. "I'm always looking for an opportunity to collaborate," Agüero said.