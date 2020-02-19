Mobius Guitar Trio to perform Friday

According to its promotional materials, the Mobius Guitar Trio specializes in "new, newer and newest music," which is an inspired way of saying the ensemble matches commissioned original work with outstanding arrangements of existing compositions.

Audiences will get the opportunity to hear for themselves at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The show is presented by Chamber Music Corvallis as part of its 2019-20 season.

Guitarists Mason Fish, Matthew Holmes-Linder and Robert Nance formed the trio in 2010 while studying at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. They quickly established a reputation as masterful interpreters willing to venture beyond genres and develop new musical lexicons; classical guitarist David Tanenbaum called them "adventurous and excellent."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}