Mid-Valley Live: American Strings features Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus

The next installment of Oregon State University’s American Strings series will feature musicians Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

The event is free to view, but registration is required. To register and receive a link to view online, visit https://beav.es/3wp.

The webcast American Strings series, hosted by OSU’s Director of Popular Music and Performance Bob Santelli in the College of Liberal Arts, is comprised of conversations and music by successful artists from a variety of genres.

Acclaimed musician, songwriter and composer Andrew Bird has released 16 records and performed around the world, including at Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House. He has also presented a TED Talk and made his acting debut in the FX show “Fargo” during its fourth season in 2020. His 2019 album, “My Finest Work Yet,” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jimbo Mathus toured with swing revival band Squirrel Nut Zippers in the 1990s, including performances at the 1996 Olympics, “The Tonight Show” and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Since then, Mathus has worked for Buddy Guy and Elvis Costello, and music from his solo projects has been featured on shows including “Shameless” and “Ray Donovan.”