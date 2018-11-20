A renewed connection with an old friend helped Jon Thomson create some new music.
Thomson, a Corvallis musician and music producer who records and performs under the name Ethereal Delusions, has released a three-song EP, "Time Crash Asylum." The collection is a collaborative effort with DMH MusicWorks, otherwise known as Darrell M. Hunt of West Lafayette, Indiana.
Otherwise known as Thomson's guitar teacher, back in the day when he also lived in Indiana.
Thomson moved on, eventually landing in Corvallis, where he studied music at Oregon State University. Hunt branched into other areas as well, launching DMH MusicWorks, scoring movies for aspiring filmmakers and learning photography.
Five years ago, the or so ago, the two reconnected at a wedding in Indiana, and Hunt contributed some guitar bits for Ethereal Delusions tracks. "His guitar has a very cinematic quality to it," Thomson said.
Earlier this year, Thomson sent Hunt some of his tracks for a song called "Adrift," with an invitation: Do you want to add guitar to the song?
He did.
"It went so well that we were coming up with ideas for other stuff," and the one track quickly turned into three: "Mirror Symmerty" and "Perihelion," with Thomson tackling keyboards and sound design and Hunt playing the guitar and also doing sound design. The two would record tracks in their home studios and then swap the parts via Dropbox.
"It was really a full collaboration," Thomson said, and the results are firmly in the progressive rock genre (think bands like Rush or Pink Crimson) that he's loved for years.
If this takes off, Thomson said, the goal is to expand the "Time Crash Asylum" project with additional music and even full-fledged visuals to accompany the effort.
The new tracks are available on iTunes and other platforms, and that's not the only new music that Thomson recently has dropped: Under the Ethereal Delusions banner, he's released a track called "Ghost in the Code" and a cover of the Depeche Mode tune "Enjoy the Silence."
Thomson has been playing music since he was 6 or 7, when he fell under the sway of his Lithuanian grandfather, who had taught himself how to play the accordion. Thomson picked up the guitar at age 16, when he developed a love for the kind of progressive rock that shows up in the "Time Crash Asylum" project.
He moved to Corvallis from Wisconsin to attend OSU, with plans to study fish and wildlife biology. But a detour into music classes offered a connection to guitarist Mike Gamble and jazz pianist Dana Gamble: "Between Mike and Dana, they're the two biggest mentors I've had," he said.
Thomson isn't making any excuses for his recent foray into 1980s-inspired prog rock: "Our goal is not necessarily to imitate the 80s," he said. "Our goal is to take inspiration from it."
Renea's new tune
Fans of Oregon-based country singer Briana Renea will want to check out her new single, "Chasin' Trouble," now available on all platforms.
Renea wrote the track with Will Hopkins and Steve Mitchell and recorded it in Nashville. Jason Wyatt produced the tune: Wyatt, she said, "helps me bring to life the song. ... We toss around ideas of what we want musically," and usually get the best results in just a take or two.
A video for the song was shot recently at the National Neon Sign Museum in The Dalles, she said.
In the meantime, Renea balances her burgeoning music career with her studies at Oregon State University, where she's a marketing major and a psychology minor.
She continues to perform live at every opportunity: "The stage has been my happy place and my safe place," she said.
And, she said, she has plenty of plans to keep pushing her music career next year: "2019 should be a very busy year," she said.