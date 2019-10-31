Matt Sever (you know him better as Matt the Electrician) started playing the guitar for the very same reason that has inspired so many other young men to take up the instrument.
He was in high school in California, playing trumpet in the band, when he noticed another guy in the stands playing a guitar. And that guy had attracted a bunch of girls.
"Man," Sever recalls thinking at that moment, "I really picked the wrong instrument."
He went home and asked his father, Steve, to teach him the guitar. His father taught him three chords, and gave him Paul Simon and Bob Dylan songbooks. Not too much later, Sever was playing gigs at a local coffeehouse and starting to write his own songs.
"It's definitely a story as old as time," he joked.
This guitar gig has worked out reasonably well for Matt the Electrician, who performs Friday night at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. It's a homecoming of sorts for Sever, who grew up in Ashland and spent a year living in Corvallis. (Sever's father still lives in Corvallis.)
You have free articles remaining.
Sever is no longer an electrician, although that profession served him well after his move to Austin, Texas, to launch a professional music career. In need of a steady income, he started working an electrician — in part, because it kept him inside on scorching summer days. When it cam time to quit, he'd grab his guitar and drive himself to a show, taking the stage in his work clothes. "Hi," he would tell audiences, "I'm Matt the Electrician." The name stuck.
Although Sever loved punk rock and skate rock growing up, that sort of music didn't seem like a good fit as his career took shape: "I can't really identify with that rock 'n' roll persona," he said. What he wanted to do on stage was tell stories. "I think that really appealed to me, that idea that you could mix theater with music."
As for his songwriting, he said, one thing hasn't changed since his first efforts: "This is something that's fun to do," he said. "Having fun with it and not taking it too super-seriously, in the long run seems to result in better songs."
Sever's in the middle of recording a new album with producer Tucker Martine, who's worked with performers like The Decemberists and guitarist Bill Frisell. He'll return to the studio next week to begin mixing chores, he said.
So getting out to play a few live shows like the Whiteside gig is a good change of pace, he said. "It's definitely like shifting gears, for sure."