Mark O'Connor gives Corvallis an Appalachian Christmas tour

What about Appalachian music resonates with you?

My view of music from the Appalachians is quite a bit broader than some people’s view of it, I think. We just played my “An Appalachian Christmas” in Bristol, Tennessee, in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains just a few days ago (Dec. 1, The Paramount Center of the Arts). The whole area is the birthplace of most styles of American music, from gospels to spirituals, from bluegrass to country and ragtime to swing with the blues phrases heard there for 400 years. So, yes, I am really inspired by all of this music from that area, where I now live in North Carolina, the foundation of American music.

Your band is composed of family members: your wife, son and daughter-in-law. Could you describe that dynamic and how it works musically?

The O’Connor family turns out to be great musicians and seemingly born to be on stage. They feel comfortable up there, as if it was just second nature. The family dynamic we have has been nurtured all through the years with the band repertoire too, so it has taken shape in a variety of ways. My wife and I just love playing together and simply being together on the road. That has made playing much more enjoyable for me these days.