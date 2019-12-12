Mark O'Connor gives Corvallis an Appalachian Christmas tour

Mark O’Connor, for most of his life, has explored the violin’s expansive language. There’s no color it cannot paint, no mood it cannot evoke.
That quality attracted him to the instrument as a young man, he said in a recent email interview with The E, eloquently describing its “range of emotion … [f]rom the sorrowful ballad and gut-wrenching soulful blues to the most joyous hoedowns and jigs, all with the flick of a bow, it seems. There is not a style of music where the violin does not meet it with natural grace and inevitability.”
Theirs has been a prolific union for 45-plus years — an impressive feat when you consider that O’Connor himself is only 58. At 13 he won the Grand Master Fiddler Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, a competition separated neither by age group nor amateur/professional status. (It’s a feat yet to be repeated.) That resulted in a deal with Rounder Records and his first album, “National Junior Fiddling Champion,” in 1974. He would soon accrue creative mileage under his own power as a composer and arranger.
As a teenager, his virtuosity flavored the works of the David Grisman Quintet and the Dixie Dregs with guitarist Steve Morse (later of Kansas, now a long-term member of Deep Purple). His resume as both collaborator and student includes such names as Bela Fleck, Benny Thomasson, Stephane Grappelli, Itzhak Perlman, Isaac Stern, Edgar Meyer, Yo-Yo Ma, Dolly Parton, James Taylor, Paul Simon, Vince Gill, Johnny Cash and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.
What he’s accomplished on his own, however, is nothing short of remarkable, an exhaustive oeuvre of classical, swing, bluegrass, country (four words: “The New Nashville Cats”) and myriad disciplines. The brain-melting beauty of “The Improvised Violin Concerto,” marrying symphonic structure to of-the-moment whim, stands as a breathless monument to his musical curiosity.
His “Appalachia” series has yielded three full albums, culminating thus far in 2011’s “An Appalachian Christmas,” a top-seller that became the basis of a tour now in its eighth year. The set has evolved over time, and O'Connor's band, in addition to flatpicker extraordinaire Joe Smart, now includes his wife, Maggie, on fiddle; son, Forrest, on mandolin and vocals; and daughter-in-law, Kate Lee, on fiddle and vocals. A new addition to this sleigh ride: upright bassist Jeff Picker, known to anyone familiar with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
All will be on hand when O’Connor and company, courtesy of the Corvallis Folklore Society, unveil this holiday extravaganza at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 Madison Ave., Corvallis. (See info box for further details.) O’Connor promises an evening of such superbly rendered standards as “O Holy Night,” “Away in a Manger,” “Sleigh Ride” and “Linus and Lucy,” as well as the set-list return of “The Christmas Song.”
“My concept for my Christmas album and subsequent tours was to place the fiddle at the center of the music, have it be the voice of the songs, whether they were instrumental arrangements or a lyrical tune sung by guest vocalists,” he said. “Retaining that core sound of the fiddle throughout has been the magic ingredient as to why this works so well. It is not just a collection of songs; it really is a journey that the fiddle takes you at Christmastime.”
Here are O'Connor's answers to other questions from the email interview:
What about Appalachian music resonates with you?
My view of music from the Appalachians is quite a bit broader than some people’s view of it, I think. We just played my “An Appalachian Christmas” in Bristol, Tennessee, in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains just a few days ago (Dec. 1, The Paramount Center of the Arts). The whole area is the birthplace of most styles of American music, from gospels to spirituals, from bluegrass to country and ragtime to swing with the blues phrases heard there for 400 years. So, yes, I am really inspired by all of this music from that area, where I now live in North Carolina, the foundation of American music.
Your band is composed of family members: your wife, son and daughter-in-law. Could you describe that dynamic and how it works musically?
The O’Connor family turns out to be great musicians and seemingly born to be on stage. They feel comfortable up there, as if it was just second nature. The family dynamic we have has been nurtured all through the years with the band repertoire too, so it has taken shape in a variety of ways. My wife and I just love playing together and simply being together on the road. That has made playing much more enjoyable for me these days.
With Forrest and Kate, they too are quite the artistic couple and have a lot going on in Nashville besides the band tours. It is important for us to mix it up and stay fresh. I am mindful that playing with Dad full time might not be the most important thing 365 days of the year, but it can be for specific tours and that is where we have found the sweet spot. A nice balance of musical time, family time and a lot of independence too.
We’re coming up on the end of your 45th year as a recording artist. How does it feel when you reflect on your accomplishments to date?
Just when I think that I peaked in my career, perhaps, there seems to be another exciting highlight just around the corner. For me, it has really been my band, the O’Connor Band, and culminating our development as a group with this newest recording, “A Musical Legacy” (released Nov. 29). It not only showcases what is extraordinary about this family of musicians on stage in concert but teaming up with Zac Brown to add some key tracks to this recording has made it over the top. Zac produced and added vocals to our trio of singers. It was exciting to accomplish this. The Zac Brown Band had us open a summer of their outdoor shows last year too. “Legacy” really sums up my 45 years in music in so many ways, and through family members!