Don't be surprised if Corvallis native Jackson Michelson slips in some new songs when he takes the stage next week at the Benton County Fair.
After all, he's got plenty of new material from which to choose: He's been working hard on songwriting, he told The E in an interview this week, and wrote 100 or so tunes last year.
"I want to write every day," Michelson said.
And now that he's based out of Nashville, he has a unique opportunity to do just that — and to handpick his collaborators. Michelson takes advantage of what Music City calls "co-writing" rooms, in which the rising country star books sessions lasting four hours or so to work with a songwriter.
The songwriter, of course, is hoping that Michelson will record one of the finished results. And Michelson is hoping to burnish his songwriting chops by working with simpatico collaborators. "I've learned so much over the last year," he said.
One of those lessons, he said, involves patience. When he gets an idea for a song — a title, maybe — he'll add a voice memo to his cellphone. He gets lots of ideas. "Not all ideas are gold," he said, and so "you have to sift through the ones that aren't."
He's set high goals for his songwriting: He'd like to write something that measures up to some of what he considers the greatest country songs, tunes along the lines of Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying" or Diamond Rio's "One More Day." (In fact, Michelson got a chance to write with the co-author of "One More Day," Steven Dale Jones, and the two wrote a song called "One at a Time.")
The new tunes give him material to meet another goal: He's been releasing one new song each month to various music-streaming platforms.
And he's squeezing all that in with the 200 or so shows that he and his band perform each year.
One of those shows, back in 2015, brought him to the Benton County Fair, and that show must have revived some memories for Michelson: When he was 6 years ago, he saw a show at the Corvallis fair featuring country star Collin Raye.
"I just remember being so entertained and so blown away," Michelson said. That show helped inspire him to follow music as a career.
Now, he's been playing music full-time for about 10 years, and is still approaching his career with the same energy and enthusiasm that he's had from the start.
That enthusiasm is a staple of his live shows, he said, and promised the same for his Corvallis performance: "It's going to be a high-energy, fun show."
And he loves bringing his band back to the Pacific Northwest to perform: "Summer nights in Oregon are the best," he said.