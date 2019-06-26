The Lebanon Arts Commission's Noon at the Plaza series kicks off at noon Friday, July 5 with a performance by mid-valley string band Wild Hog in the Woods.
The series at Lebanon's Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., will continue each Friday at noon through Aug. 16. Attendees are invited to grab lunch from a nearby restaurant and watch the show.
Here's the schedule:
• July 5 — Wild Hog in the Woods
• July 12 — East Dream Chinese Dance: Chinese folk dance with spectacular costumes
• July 19 — Crossing Delancey by Susan Sandler: Comedy Reader’s Theatre play
• July 26 — Grand Jazz & Swing Band: big band music
• Aug. 2 — Scramble James: Circus Arts Extraordinaire (face painting available as well)
• Aug. 9 — Cellobop with Gideon Freudmann, Portland-based cello innovator
• Aug. 16 — Quirky Turkey Awards Ceremony and Lisa James & Chelsea Sue Duo: Acoustic combo