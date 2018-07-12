Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Conversion Brewing, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon, is serving as one of the starting points on Friday for the annual Gambler 500 motor rally — and has crafted a special beer to mark the occasion.

The Gambler 500 is a 500-mile mostly off-road rally through Oregon in which participants drive vehicles valued at $500 or less. The event, which starts in Chemult, is being held July 13-15.

Friday's all-day event at Conversion, will feature the release of a Gambler 500 Beer, live music by Red Diesel and Scratch Dog Stringband from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Strawberry Plaza, and a car show.

For more information about the event, see https://www.facebook.com/events/2023318947885721/. For more information about the Gambler 500, see https://gambler500.ticketspice.com/the-gambler-500.

