The Lebanon Community Chorus Winter Classical Concert, "Lux Aeterna (Eternal Light)," will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, in the auditorium of Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St.
Under the direction of Kevin Wong, the chorus will feature the work of Pacific Northwest composer Morten Lauridsen ("Lux Aeterna"), two renditions of Ubi Caritas and versions of several Christmas favorites.
The Lebanon Community Chorus is a collection of nearly 60 singers from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville, Albany and surrounding areas. Once again, the Lebanon High School Chorus will be included for several numbers.
A portion of ticket sale proceeds are donated to the Lebanon Schools Foundation Music Education Fund in support of local music education in Lebanon schools. This fund is also being made available to upgrade instruments that elementary music teachers use to teach basic music skills.
General admission is $10; seniors (over 55) are $6. All those under 18 are free.
Tickets can be purchased at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, the Lebanon Bi-Mart, and at the door.
For more information contact Carol Sedlacek at 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge at 806-341-2328.