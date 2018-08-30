Registration for the Lebanon Community Chorus' winter classical concert will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 3111 S. Main Road, Lebanon. Registration will be followed by a rehearsal at 7 p.m.
The registration period continues through Sept. 20. All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience, are welcome to join the chorus. Dues are $20.
Rehearsals will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening at the church, culminating in this year's winter concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.
Kevin Wong, choral director at Lebanon High School, will be returning to direct the classical program, with details to be announced at the first rehearsal.
For the past 51 years, the Lebanon Community Chorus has welcomed singers throughout the greater Lebanon area, including Sweet Home, Brownsville, Albany, Scio and beyond. The chorus is a diverse group of women and men who enjoy singing in a comfortable and supportive environment.
For more information, call board Chair Carol Sedlacek at 541-401-4606, or Vice Chair Jim Rutledge at 806-341-2328.