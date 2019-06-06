Raymund Ocampo, the director of choral studies at Linn-Benton Community College, has been working with his concert and chamber choirs for 10 weeks now as they plan to tackle the massive "Carmina Burana" in a Friday concert.
The choral masterwork offers challenges to young singers, Ocampo said: First, it's rhythmically complex: "When Carl Orff composed the piece, he was so interested in the use of the basic element of music, which is rhythm."
Second: "There's just lots and lots and lots of text," he said — so much so that if you just lined up the text, it would cover six sheets of paper, front and back.
And there's also the sheer issue of length: The piece takes about an hour to perform, and that's a lot of singing. So the rehearsals have included a number of vocal exercises meant in part to help build endurance.
But the work is worth the effort, Ocampo said: "It walks you through the gamut of human emotions." He recalled one critic dismissing the piece as "neolithic," but Ocampo doesn't think that's necessarily a bad thing: "It feels very old," he said, and that's with reason: Even though Orff wrote the music in the 1930s, the words date back to the 11th and 12th centuries.
The version being performed at LBCC is the Orff-sanctioned chamber version featuring two pianists and six percussionists. Add some 70 singers to the mix, Ocampo said, and the stage at the Tripp starts to get a little cozy.
Featured vocal soloists will be Patty Gerig, Amy Hansen, Jason Caffarella, Kevin Helppie, and Tim McCoy.
The concert will begin with performances by LBCC a cappella ensembles Sirens and Blue Light Special; on tap are songs originally performed by Queen, Lady Gaga, The Bee Gees, John Denver and more.