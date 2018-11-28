Linn-Benton Community College's fall choral concert, “A Rose in Winter,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 at Linn-Benton Community College's Russell Tripp Performance Center, Takena Hall, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
The program includes an evening of song with performances by LBCC’s award-winning concert and chamber choirs, and LBCC a cappella groups The Sirens and Blue Light Special.
Choirs are conducted by Raymund Ocampo, director of LBCC choral studies, and accompanied by Kristin Rorrer.
Featured choral works include "Erev Shel Shoshanim," arranged by Jack Klebanow; "The Rose," by Ola Gjeilo; "Tota Pulchra Es," by Maurice Durufle; and "Ave Maria," by Franz Biebl.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $7 for students, seniors and veterans. Purchase online at www.linnbenton.edu/tickets or at the theater box office one hour prior to performance.
For more information, contact the LBCC Theater Box Office at 541-917-4531. For special needs and accommodations, call 541-917-4789 or Oregon Relay TDD at 1-800-735-2900.