Lisa Landucci, a singer-songwriter with long ties to the mid-valley, is planning one last live gig in Corvallis before she embarking on a tour of the Midwest — and plans to release both video and audio versions of the concert.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. Tickets are $15, and they're limited by the relatively small size of the venue. For ticket information, call 503-689-5317 or check out Landucci's Instagram or Facebook accounts.
The concert will showcase songs from Landucci's recently released album, "Love You in a Song," and will feature many of the Salem-area musicians who played on the album.
Landucci said the video production will include a camera roaming in the audience and the idea is to give the show "an intimate Nashville kind of vibe."
The goal is to have the finished product ready for release by early summer, she said.