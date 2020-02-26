Lúnasa to thrill the Whiteside with the sounds of Ireland

You know what’s great about music? The simple act of playing it — whether by needle, laser, stream, or even your own propulsion — can inculcate you with cultures past physical borders. And if you’re good, like, really good, as well as incredibly lucky, it can whisk you 'round the world for real.
Kevin Crawford falls into both camps. He talks about luck quite a bit, but talent and drive come into play too. Born in Birmingham, England, this fourth child of Irish immigrants reveled in his ancestral sounds, more so than the pop hits of his West Midlands youth. Birmingham may have birthed the likes of Black Sabbath, The Moody Blues and Electric Light Orchestra, but Crawford wasn’t interested; the young flutist gravitated toward traditional and ceilidh bands instead. His home thrummed with the music, thanks to his father and uncles, whose repertoire was rooted in their Milltown Malbay, County Clare, Ireland, origins — and they meant the world to young Crawford as well. Those names on his schoolmates’ bags would remain foreign to him for some time.
“I grew up oblivious to all of the great pop, rock, reggae — I knew nothing about it,” he said. “It was only later that I discovered other types of music. I didn’t even hear of the Beatles until I was 19 or something, and I’m in England. It’s crazy.”
Nevertheless, that passion launched him from industrial Birmingham to County Clare itself and eventually to America, where he’s calling from his New York home to discuss 20-plus years of making and playing music in every perceivable corner of the globe with Lúnasa, the Irish group he joined in 1997 that has, over eight studio albums, expanded the concept of “traditional” to the point of innovation.
While thoughtful and reflective, Crawford can’t conceal his glee at the prospect of returning to the road. “I’m heading out for five weeks,” he said. "I’m like a child at Christmastime. I was chatting with my girlfriend about it yesterday: ‘Isn’t it great that I’m still excited about going out to play with the lads?’ It has never not been that way. We’re definitely as hungry to go out and play as we always were.”
One band’s hunger yields a college town’s meal, as Lúnasa checks into Corvallis for the first time in almost a decade with a March 1 show at the Whiteside Theatre. (See info box for details.) Consider this exchange a hearty snack.
CORY FRYE: You grew up with a love for traditional Irish music in an area where you may have heard very little of it outside of your own walls. What about it resonated with you?
KEVIN CRAWFORD: Some of it was, I think, that I felt very Irish — more Irish than English, even though I was born in England and mixing with English people at school. And my love for the music legitimized this notion that I was very much Irish. In the music itself, I heard an inclusivity. Even before I learned how to play it, I could understand it, if that makes sense. With other types of music, even coming at it later, I felt I needed to almost know more about it before I could understand or know what was going on. With Irish music — it felt like it was mine.
When you first listen to music, I think, you’re not attracted to a person’s ability to play. It’s something more fundamental or organic. It’s a feeling. Same with Irish music for me. I was also very lucky in that I could see the social positives coming out of it, with my uncles coming over and my family. There was dancing always. I just wanted to be a part of that. I really had no aspirations to play music, as I have gone on to do, but I wanted to be in the middle of it.
Instrumentally, you began with the penny whistle and progressed to the flute.
I’m 52 now and at the time I was fishing around with the tin whistle, I would have been 10 or 11. My uncle had left one at our house. I picked it up and tried to figure out where the notes were. I could figure it out quite easily, one note to the next. My father would sing songs and I would find the note, so I knew that my ear was good as well. After about a year or so of teasing it out, I was able to go on to faster, livelier tunes. This is when we realized the flute would be a good fit.
But flutes were expensive then, in the late 1970s, early ’80s. There were no modern makers; they were all antiques. We didn’t have that type of money. For the next four years, I played the whistle and was going to places where there was a flute player or two. When they’d go to the bathroom or bar or whatever, they would give me their flute to pay for a couple of sets of tunes. Then, when I was 15 going on 16, I got my first flute. That was it. There was no going back.
What’s great about Lúnasa is that it’s packed with such heavy hitters, players like yourself who’d already amassed impressive resumes before joining. What’s the dynamic like with such a roster?
Coming in, I had achieved less than most (NOTE: Moving Cloud and Long Acre do count as considerable achievements), so it was intimidating enough. Bassist Trevor Hutchinson came from a very successful background with The Waterboys and Sharon Shannon. (Fiddler) Sean Smyth was playing with Donal Lunny. They were all connected to bands and musicians I was in awe of. I was a traditional flute player coming in, very, very happy with my own graze with success within a small pond. I wasn’t playing with any of the luminaries from other kinds of genres.
You realize very quickly that these guys are just like you; they’re just as passionate about music. It was a good learning curve; they were bringing all the things to the band that I was completely unaware of, like the sense of harmony, counterpoint and even improvisation within the traditional realm. I quickly developed a whole other set of tools to fit in with this new sound. I found that it wasn’t just important to know the melody well — the flute could be useful in a percussive sense. If you want to lock into what the guitar or bass are doing, you can find a rhythmic pattern instead of always playing the melody. I went down that road for a while, where I just experimented.
How easy is it to write original music in a traditional idiom?
I was kind-of blinkered when I started writing tunes, at first. They all sounded the same and pretty one-dimensional. Melody-wise, they were very fluid and made sense to me as a melody player. But when I tried bringing them to the band, they wouldn’t find them interesting, because they didn’t go anywhere. There were no nice patterns or sequences. I suppose I was a little wounded initially; they weren’t using any of my tunes! (laughs)
The best thing I could do was learn how to play the guitar. I didn’t need to be proficient; I needed to know that if I came up with a sequence or a pattern, I could write a tune over it. Eventually I reached a point where I didn’t need the guitar approach anymore. I could hear what those progressions and patterns were. Even rhythmically, adding a syncopated little element would give the engine of the band something to lock into. But it wasn’t easy, I have to say.
How has Lúnasa evolved over the past 20 years?
We knew initially that what we had was different. We had a confidence, and I suppose that was just youth and naivete — all the things that come with youth. We had a very rocky edge, which was good. Nowadays we’re relying more on the arrangement and on the performance than on the attitude. We’re either not as arrogant or we realize now we were very lucky. We stayed true to what we believed in. We didn’t waver.
It’s good to know that we did our best when we were thinking we had this new thing — and it was new, a new sound and a new attitude. We were the first of the bands to go it alone without a singer. We believed in the whole mixing and matching of melodies from other countries, cooking them up in a way that would give them some kind of a voice, like a song would within a band. Nowadays, we’ve matured enough to realize we just want to make good music and I think we’re lucky we’re within a framework of a tradition. We don’t have to keep innovating. We need to keep making really good music and still love what we do. That is completely still the case.
In 2018, you finally did release an album with guest vocalists: “CAS,” securing turns from Mary Chapin Carpenter, Natalie Merchant, Eric Bibb, Tim O’Brien and Daoiri Farrell.
We were going to bring it out for our 20th anniversary; we’re heading into the 23rd anniversary now. First, the recording industry is changing, people aren’t buying as many albums as they used to, so we’re thinking, “Do we really need another Lúnasa album?” Then we thought about how we were told for the first few years of our life that we weren’t going to survive without a singer. We never gave into that. And there we were, 20 years down the road: “Let’s actually do this now. Let’s embrace the world of song.”
We’ve been very lucky to play on other singers’ albums, so we put out a few requests and luckily, everyone was keen to do it. We recorded whenever people were available. That cluster of singers on there were literally the first five or six people we put on the list. We’ve toured a little with Tim O’Brien and with Natalie Merchant; in fact, we’re doing gigs with Natalie this month. Mary Chapin Carpenter had us on her tour twice. Trevor plays in Eric Bibb’s band. Daoiri Farrell’s a great friend of ours from Ireland. He’s going to be touring with us later this year and next.
How do you like New York?
I’ve lived here for the last five years. It’s as vibrant for traditional music as County Clare, almost. There aren’t as many people playing it, but the standard is just as high and there are lots opportunities to play. It’s a transient city; there are always musicians coming through. I’m near the airport so I can get back to Ireland if I need to. I’m still excited about it, though. When I come back from a tour, I still want to explore other parts of the city.
What’s next for you guys?
This tour brings us to April. We’ve got some European festival dates this summer, which we haven’t done for three or four years, with three of us now based in the States. Then we go to Chile in September. We’re talking about doing another album. We’re still excited about getting out and doing what we do. There’s lots lot of luck, definitely, and we don’t take that for granted. We’ll just keep it rolling.