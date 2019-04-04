The essence of "Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait" hasn't changed in the years since 2015, when violinist and composer Jenny Scheinman debuted the work at Duke University: It combines an original score by Scheinman, performed live by the violinist and two other first-rate musicians while Depression-era footage filmed by photographer H. Lee Waters is screened.
But, perhaps, Scheinman suggested in an interview this week with The E, the audiences have changed somewhat since 2015: "It's been interesting to play it at a different time in our political history. ... It resonates in some very different ways in different places."
Scheinman, along with musicians Robbie Fulks and Robbie Gjersow, will perform "Kannapolis" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. It's the last performance of the season for the "SAC Presents" series at OSU. (See the related story for details about the performance.)
Scheinman wrote "Kannapolis" on commission after being approached by Duke's Aaron Greenwald. He knew Scheinman's work and thought she might be the right fit to write music to go along with a collection of films the university had in its archives from Waters, who documented more than 100 towns in the American Southeast (including Kannapolis, North Carolina) between 1936 and 1942. He sent Scheinman three films from the archives, along with this question: "Do you want to make a piece out of this?"
Scheinman was intrigued. Then came this followup word from Greenwald: "We have 118 more films you can look at if you want."
She did want — in part, she said, because she's inclined to say "yes" to intriguing offers.
But also, she said, because of the films themselves.
In part, these movies were a business proposition for Waters, a portrait photographer born in North Carolina. He would go to small towns throughout the Southeast and film footage of schoolchildren, people at work, athletic events, scenes from city streets and other everyday activities. (The films are part of a series he called "Movies of Local People.") After filming, he would arrange screenings of the short films at local movie houses, where they usually played before the feature film. He made money through admission prices and contributions from local businesses that wanted to be featured in the films.
The films, Scheinman said, are "beautiful." And she said she was particularly struck by the images of children, often filmed from below, so that "they looked like little gods."
Little raggedy gods: These films were, after all, shot during the depths of the Depression.
But something else struck Scheinman as she looked at the films: "The sense of community in the footage was very striking and moving," she said.
Still, there was a lot of footage to go through, and that took a lot of time, and required collaborators with more film experience than Scheinman had. She enlisted filmmaker Finn Taylor to help with that task — which was complicated considerably by the fact that Waters himself was a tight editor, rarely using shots that lasted more than five seconds or so. The goal, Scheinman said, was how to reorganize the footage into something that could give modern audiences "a big feeling" of community.
And adding a score that would complement and enhance that big feeling. In all, the project took five years, she said — but that figure is a little misleading, because other projects intervened during the time she was working on "Kannopolis." By the time she was done writing, she had created three hours' worth of music — and had to jettison two-thirds of that, because "Kannopolis" runs a little longer than an hour. (The production also includes sound design, so it features various sound effects in addition to the music.)
Some of the footage in "Kannopolis" features musicians performing, so Scheinman thought it would be natural to have musicians performing the score live. She reached out to a pair of veterans she thought would be a good fit: Fulks, well-known in alt-country circles, hails from North Carolina and so has an intimate connection with the region shown in Waters' films; he plays guitar and banjo during the performance.
Gjersow, a musician, composer and songwriter, mostly plays the resonator guitar during the show; "The resonator is the real voice of 'Kannopolis,'" Scheinman said.
She also appreciated a certain quality that Fulks and Gjersow bring to the show: "I wanted it to be a little unhinged," she said. "They're always taking chances and playing jokes." She also noted that the two men look a lbit like the musicians Waters filmed decades ago, but audiences can judge for themselves; "Kannapolis" uses some of that musical footage.
Even though the film footage captures a specific place at a specific time, Scheinman said there's something universally American about the footage that still resonates today. The films show "Americans at one of the worst times in their lives," she said, but the people captured by Waters' cameras are "totally resilient."
That's the spirit that she hopes the music and visuals of "Kannapolis" convey. "It's really an experience," she said. "It's a movie experience with a live band."