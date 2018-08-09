The Just For Fun Piano Workshop, sponsored by Linn-Benton Community College, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave.
Pianist and teacher Donn Rochlin specializes in teaching adults a creative approach to learning and "relearning" to play the piano. The workshop is intended for beginners, as well as seasoned players. Participants will learn to play any song and a variety of the tricks of the trade used by professional players.
Tuition is $99 and includes a book and CD for home study. To register call: 541-917-4840. For more information, call 503-539-9153.
