Jubilate! celebrates 25 years with winter concert

Jubilate! The Women's Choir of Corvallis celebrates its 25th anniversary season with its winter concert, "Turn the World Around," scheduled for three mid-valley performances.

The first begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. The others are set for 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Both locations are in Corvallis.

The title song, "Turn the World Around," was written by Harry Belafonte and Robert Freedman, and originally included on Belafonte's 1977 album of the same title. Jubilate! performs "World" as arranged by Joan Szymko of the Portland-based Aurora Chorus. It was selected to represent Jubilate! for "[reflecting] the joy an inclusivity of Jubilate's mission and their ever-growing singing community."

The family-friendly one-hour program features music of many traditions, with selections from sacred texts, Christmas carols, and lullabies and holiday favorites in multiple languages. Performances will include versions of Herman Hollander's "Exultate, Justi, in Domino," Flory Jagoda's "Ocho Kandelikas" and Sweet Honey in the Rock's "Seven Principles," a reference to the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the door and free for children 12 and under. Tickets are available for purchase at Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis or online at https://www.jubilatechoir.org.

