When Ken Burns called, John McEuen was just about ready.
It was about four years ago when Burns, the famed documentary director, got in touch with McEuen, the musician who's arguably best known for his years with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Burns was just starting work on the documentary that would become the multipart "Country Music." Burns wanted to spend some time in the series talking about the band's best-known album, 1972's triple-LP "Will the Circle Be Unbroken." Was McEuen willing to sit for Burns' camera?
He was. But, as it turned out, McEuen also had been working on his own "Circle" production — a live show that includes photos from the landmark recording session that created the album, a collaboration between the Dirt Band and a constellation of legendary bluegrass and country-western stars.
On Thursday night, McEuen brings that live show, featuring two other Dirt Band alumni, John Cable and Les Thompson, and longtime McEuen collaborator Matt Cartsonis, to the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis (see the box for details).
The timing couldn't be much better: Burns' "Country Music" has turned into a smash for PBS, and one of the episodes takes a deep dive into "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," a project that seems just as audacious today as it did back in 1971, when it was recorded.
After all, this is an album that started when the members of the Dirt Band — "a bunch of longhaired hippies," as McEuen put it — started thinking about asking legitimate bluegrass and country legends if they want to collaborate on an album.
These were players the members of the Dirt Band had long admired, McEuen — and occasionally had even met in person. For example, McEuen said in a recent interview, he previously had tentatively asked Earl Scruggs if he would consider performing with the band. "I'd be proud to," Scruggs replied.
"I almost fell out of my chair," McEuen said.
One connection led to another (supposedly, only Bill Monroe refused the offer to join the sessions) and in August 1971, the players gathered for a week of recording. McEuen's brother Bill produced the session and had the good sense to leave a tape running all the time, so the album captures some of the in-studio dialogue.
The tape also captures historic moments such as the first meeting of Doc Watson and Merle Travis.
McEuen said the members of the Dirt Band were fully aware of the generational gaps between themselves and their guests — and those gaps included some very different opinions on the nation's political climate at the time. After all, this was a time when the Vietnam War had bitterly divided the nation.
But none of that mattered, he said. "They were more into music than they were politics."
These days, the nation is in turmoil again, and so it's a good time to revisit the story behind "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," McEuen said. "People need to know this story," he said.
And, in fact, he was working to do that when Burns' crew originally reached out to him. McEuen had been learning something about film and video editing, in part to create a short documentary about the Dirt Band's 1977 tour of the Soviet Union, the first time a Western band had toured there.
Even though there was no video from the "Circle" session, there were plenty of still photographs, and so McEuen has incorporated a number of those photos into a multimedia presentation; the photos are projected on a screen behind McEuen, Cable, Thompson and Cartsonis as they play live.
"You feel like you're there," McEuen said of the overall effect. "You feel like you're watching that happen."
The material from "Circle" takes up maybe two-thirds of the show, he said; the concert also includes songs from McEuen's most recent album, "Made in Brooklyn," and also dips into some of the Dirt Band's earliest tunes.
As for the acclaim that has greeted Burns' series, McEuen doesn't seem surprised. After all, he said, the series has captured something essential about the enduring appeal of country music: "It came from real life. It came from people who wanted to do better. And they did."