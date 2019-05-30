These days, Jesse McCartney travels light: When the pop-music star and actor hits the stage Friday night at Reser Stadium for the Dam Jam concert, it'll be a two-man show.
"It feels like it has the energy of a 20-piece band," McCartney said in a recent interview with The E.
It helps that the other musician on stage is guitarist Dory Lobel, possibly best-known as the guitarist in the house band for "The Voice" TV show, where he's required to play a variety of musical styles.
McCartney promises a set that includes all his hits, including his 2004 breakthrough, "Beautiful Soul," from his album of the same name, and more recent tracks such as "Leavin'" and last year's "Better With You."
And the 32-year-old said he's hard at work creating new music to go along with a growing acting career that includes stints on the TV show "Young and Hungry" and the movie "Chernobyl Diaries."
McCartney's been performing since he was 7, when the New York native began performing in local community musicals. He joined the national tour of "The King and I" when he was 10 and broke into music in a big way with the American boy band Dream Street in 1999. His first solo album, "Beautiful Soul," followed in 2004 and reached No. 15 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
Along the way, he continued sharpening his songwriting skills: He cowrote "Bleeding Love" with Ryan Tedder of One Republic, but gave the song to Leona Lewis for debut album and watched as the song became a worldwide hit.
McCartney said his songwriting now reflects the experiences he's had over the last decades: "As I've gotten older, I've been through more, I've experienced more. When you're navigating that at a young age, you don't have as much perspective."
But inspiration for a new tune can come from anywhere, he said: "I can hear music at an airport, or a backbeat in elevator music," and he'll pull out the recorder on his smartphone and make an audio note: "If you don't write it down in just a few minutes, you'll forget it," he said.
His home in Laurel Canyon also provides inspiration, he said, and not just from the legendary musicians who have lived in the area but also because it's "just such a beautiful place."
McCartney keeps a close ear on today's pop music scene, and had high praise for newcomer Billie Eilish, the 17-year-old singer who broke through with her debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" "I think she is deserving of all of the credit and all of the praise that she's gotten," he said.
The boy band veteran also has praise for Korean boy band BTS: "They're very talented, one of the more talented (bands) in terms of singing."
And McCartney understands the enduring appeal of boy bands: They're responding to the continued supply of prepubescent hormonal girls. "It's in the fabric of pop culture," he said.
But today's music fans are demanding, he noted: "This generation knows what good pop music is."
McCartney aims to be providing some of that good pop music for the rest of his career, and he's interested in branching out in new directions as well: He wouldn't mind, for example, trying his hand at comedy writing and directing. That sort of branching out is a key to maintaining a long-lasting career, he said: "I've just sort of made myself do things that are uncomfortable. You've got to keep working and honing in on your craft. When you get complacent, that's when things fall apart."