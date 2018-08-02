Jerrod Niemann says he had an awesome time performing at the Oregon Jamboree a couple of years ago, and the annual music festival in Sweet Home is one of those places where you hope to get an invitation to return.
The platinum-selling country artist returns to play the main stage Saturday night in Sweet Home.
"I'm glad they are giving us another shot," he said.
Niemann, who is responsible for hits like "Lover, Lover" and "Drink to That All Night," will share songs from his latest album, "This Ride." He said he will also do summer jams that showcase his style of music.
"I like stuff that makes you roll your windows down and look for a good body of water and a cold beer," he said.
The Jamboree crowd will be among the first to hear a new single the singer-songwriter recorded just a few weeks ago, but more on that later.
Niemann was raised in Liberal, Kansas.
"It had a little influence from every part of our country, so it was a cool place to grow up," he said.
Niemann recalled a quote he heard as a kid which was pivotal toward his career path, though he isn't certain who said it: "We don't choose music, music chooses us."
"That always stuck with me," he said. "I think good, bad or indifferent, once you get bit with the bug you don't have any other option than to let music control your life, so to speak."
Niemann enjoyed listening to Randy Travis, George Strait and Keith Whitley, but discovered even his heroes had heroes of their own and began digging into the past.
"I started realizing a guy named Lefty Frizzell kind of invented the sound I liked most in country music. He came out in 1950. He's probably my favorite," Niemann said.
Niemann also is a huge fan of Garth Brooks, and met him shortly after coming to Nashville in 2001.
Brooks gave a young Niemann and his friend Richie Brown the opportunity to help him write a tribute song to singer Chris LeDoux, who died in 2005. LeDoux was a major influence on Brooks.
The song, "Good Ride Cowboy," was a chart-topping hit for Brooks.
"It was a huge honor to us, because we knew what Chris LeDoux meant to Garth Brooks. It was an amazing experience. I wouldn't trade it for anything, except to have Chris LeDoux back," Niemann said.
It was one of three singles he co-wrote for Brooks.
"You hear all of these crazy stories about Garth, and they are all true, just because he always tries to make you feel good and look cool. He's just an amazing guy," Niemann said.
Niemann's first No. 1 hit as a country singer was "Lover, Lover" in 2010. It was from his first album, "Judge Jerrod & the Hung Jury," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard's Top Country Sales Chart, and was named by The New York Times as one of the top 10 albums of the year.
The album included the Top 5 song "What Do You Want."
"Drink to That All Night" was released as the first single off of his third album, "High Noon," in late 2013. The song became his second No. 1 song, and the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Sales chart.
Niemann's record label arranged a collaboration between him and hip-hop artist Pitbull for a remix of "Drink to That All Night." The two met in Miami and filmed the music video together.
"I was blown away by how nice of a guy he was, and everyone with him treated us like old friends or family. I was just really impressed," Niemann said.
Niemann also teamed with The Doobie Brothers for a remake of "South City Midnight Lady" on their 2014 album "Southbound."
His 2017 album, "This Ride," features songs with country group Diamond Rio and Curb Records labelmate Lee Brice.
Niemann said "This Ride" is more musically and lyrically mature than his previous albums. It is a snapshot of where he is at in his life.
He enjoys performing the singles from the album, and singles out "God Made A Woman" as probably his favorite ballad that he has recorded.
"It represents a guy that's a pain in the rear end, and a girl comes along and shows him there's more to life than things us guys think are important when we're younger," he said.
"I Got This," another single from the album, "is the epitome of the kind of music I like to make when it comes to summer jams," Niemann said.
The song that Niemann just recorded dates back to December, when he joined Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on his annual USO Holiday Tour. They visited troops in Spain, Iraq, Afghanistan and Poland.
"I've been fortunate to go overseas to play for members of our military. It was just a life-changing experience," he said.
Niemann remembers being on a base in Iraq on Christmas Day. Service members showed him videos and pictures of their kids opening presents and babies being born.
"You start thinking there is so much that they are missing that we don't really think about, so I wanted to write a song about that. As a songwriter, I feel like everybody should have a voice," he said.
The result was the song "Old Glory."
"This song means a lot to me," Niemann said. "We will definitely be doing it at the Jamboree."
