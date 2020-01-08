It's a beautiful new decade in the universe: Space Neighbors join High Step Society at Whiteside show

"They're amazing," Navarro said in a recent telephone interview. "Their focus are those highs and drops. We're an interesting mix. But I think both bands get to that end point, which is pushing a unifying experience of people sweating and dancing together."

Navarro also discussed with The E the importance of music as evolution and revolution, among other subjects, in a parley 'cross the cosmos.

Let's talk about life at the 10-year mark.

It's like, "We're still here." (laughs) Mostly. I'm surprised by the longevity, but it's also working as intended. It's supposed to be a neighborhood band that keeps going and keeps building. When we hit our 10th year we thought, "Well, let's get our current stuff on record and keep pushing." The neighborhood, as we call it, grows and evolves to whatever's going on.

How do you like the trio format?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We love it. I think it brings out a lot of the characteristic songwriting. Nick and I basically share songwriting duties and Rigel, of course, is still drumming with us, pushing the whole world or larger-than-just-one-genre vibe. We really moved to the trio format just for ease, so we could get a bunch of songs written and not just jam in the living room weekly.