International Guitar Night lands at Whiteside

It started locally, but over the last 20-plus years, it's grown into something neither Brian Gore nor his naysayers could have predicted.
The San Francisco-based guitarist chuckles as he recounts the ascent.
Back in the mid-'90s, he discovered that live shows featuring multiple solo players usually drew bigger crowds. A natural-enough conclusion, especially in the Bay Area, which boasts an impressive native population of talented musicians and attracts equally monumental artists from everywhere else.
But Gore saw potential in an otherwise fragmented scene, where, say, bluegrass and classical fans seldom strayed from their respective grooves. What would happen if you mixed and matched genres on the same bill? Very good things, it seems, and from multiple perspectives.
"It turned into something I could see to get a bigger audience and to also break down boundaries," he said. "Suddenly, you're putting them together. People get to see different cultural backgrounds communicating with each other musically, and eventually it becomes a presentation of the finest players from around the world."
The artists benefited as well, as these former lone wolves discovered kinship and inspiration among one another. Today he calls them "emissaries of guitar positivity."
"Solo guitar is so competitive," Gore said, "but when you put multiple solo guitarists in a lineup and try to get them to work together, you change the dynamic and that's pretty cool. They break through their own cultural backgrounds and styles to come together with each other in unique ways."
That preliminary success quashed one layer of doubt, but more were waiting, of course. It was the cynical '90s, after all. Congratulations, Brian, but could you fill a theater? Turns out he could. Well, a national tour is definitely out of the question. Turns out it wasn't. Not bad, but you'll never break past the U.S. In 2001, Gore and his tour mates entertained crowds in Duncan, British Columbia, Canada. In subsequent years, they traveled to the United Kingdom. Then Europe. And what began as a Bay Area-produced summit for musicians became the annual International Guitar Night, with 50-plus stops over two globetrotting incarnations, four players apiece for each tour.
The event lands in Corvallis for the first time ever with a 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, performance at the Whiteside Theatre, with quite an eclectic assemblage.
On the card:
• English fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dawes has backed The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward on tour since 2013. On his own, he requires no backing, stunning ears with interpretations of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" and a mind-blowing arrangement of Metallica's "One." No wonder he was voted "Best Acoustic Guitarist in the World" by MusicRadar and Total Guitar Magazine in a December 2017 readers poll.
"Mike manages to be able to integrate a lot of extended technique into his playing," Gore said. "He's very innovative, a great performer."
• Istanbul fretless guitarist Cenk Erdoğan has played with the Turkophony All Star Band and fronted his own trio. He also developed an educational website meant to teach Turkish-style fretless guitar. His albums include "The Chark" and "Kavis," which was recorded in San Francisco with bassist Kai Eckhardt and released on Berklee Jazz School Records in 2011.
Gore describes his technique as a "very open Middle Eastern sound, with lots of harmonic depths that take a lot from European jazz. He is a great musical mind, playing guitar in a way that's exotic for us but also very deep melodically."
• Although only in his late 20s, Finnish guitarist Olli Soikkeli found inspiration in the early 20th century gypsy jazz sounds pioneered by Jean "Django" Reinhardt, enjoying acclaim at such venerable American institutions as the Blue Note Jazz Club and Birdland in his adopted New York.
The Wall Street Journal said the artist combined "astonishing dexterity and speed with pure soul in a way that places him among the worthiest current-day successors to the legacy of the great Django.” Gore puts it more succinctly: "He's still just a young man, but he's a heavyweight in jazz."
• The Canadian-born Jim "Kimo" West visited Hana, Maui, following a 1985 tour with "Weird Al" Yankovic and quickly immersed himself in Hawaiian sounds, particularly the “ki ho'alu,” or slack-key guitar. His albums in that vein include "Slack Key West," "Slackers in Paradise," "Na Lani O Maui," "Ki Ho'alu Christmastime" and the Grammy-nominated "Moku Maluhia: Peaceful Island."
"That's something I'm really glad we can have as a new addition," Gore said, "someone with a unique American style."
West also serves as the tour's American presence, since Gore himself left the roster four years ago. He's fine with that, however, confident in the knowledge that International Guitar Night no longer requires his tireless promotion to survive; it does just fine on its own speed. His departure has paid off creatively, too, as he's incorporated what he's learned from the experience into his own work.
"I've played with so many greats: Ralph Towner, Andrew York, Alex De Grassi, and all the folks that are part of the lineup now," he said. "I think I have a pretty wide range of sensibilities I can call upon. One thing that's helped me succeed is that I've learned there's a difference between hammering people over the head with lightning-fast chops and using the guitar to convey something. You have to pay attention to how you structure a song. You have to learn how to help the guitar sing."
Currently, Gore's preparing an album that adds to his current self-classification as a guitarist/poet: vocalist. "I'm a singer-songwriter now," he said with a laugh.
So what can Corvallis audiences expect from their first International Guitar Night?
"I look at trying to get a lineup where people can make a good connection with each other," Gore said, "and that good connection is going to translate into a great show. These guys are all masters in their own particular zone.
"As an audience member told me once, 'I went and saw your show. I saw the first guy and liked him, so I bought a CD. I saw the second guy and bought his CD. I liked the third guy and bought his CD. I liked the fourth guy and bought his CD, too.'"