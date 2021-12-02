Holiday concerts come to Corvallis this weekend

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Orchestral and choral works. Tickets: $30; $4 discount if purchased at cosusymphony.org; students admitted free. Patrons required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test along with photo ID. Information: 541-286-5580.