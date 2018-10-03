Heron Valley, a young Scottish band, will bring its new songs and fresh takes on traditional melodies to the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis for a concert Friday night.
The show at the Whiteside, 361 SW Madison Ave., begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. It's the fall season opener for the 2018-19 Whiteside Celtic Series, cosponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society.
Heron Valley includes piper-guitarist-whistle player Euan McNab; banjo player and drummer Nick Hamilton; pianist Arlene Mackechnie; guitarist and vocalist Abigail Pryde; and bassist Callum Cronin.
The band, formed in 2014 fuses influences from various folk, country and bluegrass styles into its original songs and new arrangements of traditional tunes. The band played at 11 festivals in the United Kingdom in 2016 and expanded that it 2017, with 20 festival shows. The band's debut album, "Roam," was released in 2017.
Tickets for the show are $30 reserved seating and $20 general admission and are available at Grass Roots Books and Music, Corvallis Brewing Supply and online at https://HeronValley.bpt.me. There's a $2 discount for paid members of the Whiteside Theatre Foundation and the Corvallis Folklore Society.