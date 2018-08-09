Bombs Away Cafe presents "Heatwave," a community party and fundraiser for the Jackson Street Youth Shelter, from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Peffer Amphitheater of Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis.
The event will feature vendors, face-painting and other activities, raffles, and live music being performed by DJs throughout the day. DJs Travesty, RolliPolli, WOKR and more are set to perform.
There will be a family dance party from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by an adult dance party (4-10 p.m.) Organizers say the the atmosphere during the adult party may not be as family-friendly.
Cost is a $5 suggested donation with all proceeds going to the Jackson Street Youth Services. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/bombsawaycafe/ or call 541-757-7221.
