Attendees at the Harris Bridge Vineyard Folk Festival will see several Pacific Northwest songwriters perform intimate concerts, but they won't be limited to one stage.
It will be an immersion experience, says Nathan Warren, owner of Harris Bridge Vineyard.
"What differentiates the Harris Bridge Folk Festival from all other festivals is its celebration of the natural acoustic environments of the timberland, the river, under the oaks, and around the campfire," Warren said.
The first-year festival begins late Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday evening at the Harris Bridge Vineyard in Philomath. The event offers attendees the options of camping, all-weekend music passes or single day passes for Friday and Sunday concerts. Camping and weekend passes allow access to anything on the schedule.
People must buy a weekend pass to attend Saturday's events. There are no Saturday single-day passes.
Warren said his family has wanted to share Harris Valley with the community since they bought the plot of abandoned ground from the railroad.
"Eighteen years later, we've built a vineyard, winery, distillery, two children, and a home. It's time to celebrate for a bit with some music and good friends," he said.
The folk festival is an outgrowth of Saturday's annual Summit Summer Festival.
"We recognized that it is such a beautiful community event focused around arts, crafts and music. We wanted to augment that by adding a Friday and a Sunday to that event," Warren said.
Kicking off the music at 4 p.m. Friday under the vineyard's oak trees will be folk duo Paper Wings, featuring Emily Mann and Summit native Wilhelmina Frankzerda.
Warren, who has followed Frankzerda's career, said "She recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee and has been doing great things with her music."
Frankzerda also performed in a duo with mandolin player Sterling Abernathy earlier this summer at the Toyota of Corvallis Red, White and Blue Riverfront Festival.
Award-winning Portland singer-songwriter Beth Wood will be the final performer Friday night.
Frankzerda and Wood both performed, along with Clara Baker, at the vineyard last summer on the eve of the solar eclipse.
For those who are camping during the festival there will be an informal acoustic song circle by the Marys River and Harris Bridge after the Friday concert, Warren said.
Campers will also be treated to breakfast, lunch and dinner, yoga under the oaks, morning and evening swims, and a 10 a.m. hike Saturday into the forest, which includes an additional concert experience.
Warren said on the way back from the hike everyone will stop in a tall stand of trees where "Beth Wood and Karl Smiley, a folk musician from Summit, are going to give us an acoustic performance right there in the tall timbers."
That will be followed up at noon with an acoustic performance by Corvallis' funk band Despite the Whiteness (DTW) at the vineyard's swimming hole.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday guests will head to the Summit Summer Festival for the afternoon. At 6:30 p.m., Harris Bridge Folk Festival guests have the option to stay and enjoy the Summit Festival for performances by Wild Hog in the Woods and another concert by DTW or return to the vineyard for a quieter evening of activities, Warren said.
Sunday will offer eight hours of music under the oaks beginning at noon. Portland's Tyler Stenson, whose music style is described as "elegant folk," will play. He will be followed by folk-rock duo Sway Wild, Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer from San Juan Islands, Washington.
Portland indie-folk artists Jeffrey Martin and Anna Tivel, who often tour together, will play back-to-back concerts to close out the festival.
The event will highlight and celebrate the talent of local and regional singers, songwriters and musicians, Warren said.
"This special thing about this folk festival is it begins with Wilhelmina, who came straight out of Summit, and ends with Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin who we got to have as part of our Corvallis-Albany community for several years, not too long ago," he said.
Warren has plans for a larger festival in the future.
"The vision for the festival is that it grows beyond just Summit and Harris Bridge, and that it truly becomes a Marys River watershed event where the coast range foothills are filled with music of all kinds. The Harris Bridge Folk Festival is only a start," he said.
