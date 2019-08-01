A pair of harpists — one from the mid-valley and one based in Tel Aviv, Israel — plan to team up for a concert 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St. in Corvallis.
Laura Zaerr, a familiar face to Corvallis audiences, will be performing with a longtime friend, Sunita Staneslow, a Minnesota native who now lives in Israel. Zaerr said the two are leading a harp retreat, and the concert is meant as a capstone event.
The concert will include a number of Zaerr's original compositions, arranged for two harps. Also on the program are new arrangements of music from St. Kilda, the isolated Scottish archipelago, and Staneslow's arrangements of traditional Israeli and Arabic music.
Just because the concert features a pair of harps doesn't necessarily mean that all of the music will be soothing and not all the songs will be based on folk tunes: The program also features a number of lively selections, including an Zaerr original, inspired by kayaking, called "River Right Rumba."
Zaerr started playing the harp at the age of 10 and said she had decided by junior high to pursue a career as a professional harpist. "I kept thinking that's what I'm going to do," she said.
And she did it, studying harp at the University of Oregon and earning a master's degree in harp performance at the Eastman School of Music. She is an instructor at the University of Oregon and performs with the Corvallis-OSU Symphony. She also is a member of the Latin jazz trio Chuva Boa.
Staneslow has recorded CDs of Jewish, Celtic and classical music and is in demand for workshops and concerts internationally.
The requested donation is $15. Refreshments will be served afterward.
For more information, email Zaerr at lauraz@peak.org.