Jason Cripe, the founder of the Guitars Under the Stars concert series, wants to make one point absolutely clear: the festival will be held this week at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon, just as planned.
He knows there was some confusion earlier this week when festival staff and volunteers went around town and took down all the posters. He heard some wonder if the event had been canceled or perhaps had already been held.
The reality is that the signs came down because a complaint was made about too many signs having been posted. That complaint led the city of Lebanon to ask Cripe to remove the signage by Monday, July 23.
That wasn’t great timing, considering the festival opens on Thursday, July 26, and runs through Sunday, July 29.
“Volunteers may have been over-exuberant with the placement of the signs,” Cripe acknowledged, adding that he plans to work more carefully with the city next year to iron out those details in advance.
Despite this mix-up, he has reason to be optimistic about the return of Guitars Under the Stars to Lebanon after a two-year absence.
“We have the most presales we’ve ever had. We do have more sponsors than we’ve ever had. We have more buzz on social media than we’ve ever had. We do have the support of the city,” Cripe said.
Cripe is hoping to draw big crowds which recognize the entertainment value his festival represents. Quarterflash, the band which will close out the festival with a performance at 7 p.m. on Sunday, recently performed in Portland and tickets to that show ranged from $38 to $75.
A pass for the entire Guitars Under the Stars festival will cost $55 if purchased at the gate. Individuals who show identification as a Lebanon resident get a $10 discount, making it just $45.
“We don’t want Lebanon residents to ever get priced out of this event,” Cripe said.
And for those who want to get a look at the festival before deciding if they want to purchase a ticket, Thursday’s concerts and related events are open to everyone, free of charge.
Thursday’s lineup includes performances by three tribute bands (playing the music of Faith No More, Judas Priest, and Rush), as well as a laser light show teaser.
Friday is blues night with featured performances by Gary Hoey and Ty Curtis, among others.
“Ty’s last album hit number four on the blues charts. Ty Curtis has put in his time and has earned that headline spot. And he’s an Oregon guy. This is his home state,” Cripe said of the Salem native.
Saturday has a hard-rock theme and the night will be headlined by Light the Torch.
Cripe said Guitars Under the Stars is the only festival on the band’s current touring schedule. The Los Angeles-based band will stop in Lebanon as one of the 33 cities on its schedule between mid-July and early November. The cross-continental tour includes stops from the deep south to Canada.
On Thursday and Friday, the gates will open at 4 p.m. with performances beginning at 5 p.m. and running until about 11 p.m.
On Saturday, performances will start at 12:30 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. And on Sunday, the show starts at noon and concludes with the performance by Quarterflash at 7 p.m.
The show will operate two stages to minimize the breaks between shows.
“The way the stages are set up, you can just turn your lawn chair to the right and for the next show just turn them to your left. You don’t have to move them at all,” Cripe said.
The Friday and Saturday night shows will be capped by full laser shows at approximately 11 p.m. The company putting on these shows does the laser shows for Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers games at the Staples Center, Cripe said.
Cripe, a graduate of Lebanon High School, said this is a critical year for the festival. He needs a strong show of support if this event is to return to the community in the future.
“I hope that 10 years from now we’re still here holding this event and we’re making the city proud,” Cripe said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.