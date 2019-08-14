Solo guitarist David Rogers will perform Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at Marks Ridge Winery, 29255 Berlin Road, Sweet Home.
Admission is $10.
Rogers, who's won praise from publications such as The New York Times and The Washington Post, plans an evening of classical, jazz, world, folk and pop music. He said the program is based around Spanish, flamenco and uptempo Latin music, but he also plans to perform original settings of songs by Leonard Cohen, the Rolling Stones and Neil Young, in addition to tunes by the Beatles, Bach and his own original compositions.
Rogers' music has been featured in guitar magazines such as Fingerstyle Guitar and his performances have been broadcast on National Public Radio. He has recorded for Dorian, Callisto and Focus Recordings and has given recitals and conducted master classes throughout North America, including performances and classes at the San Francisco Conservatory and the University of Southern California and The Interlochen National Arts Camp.
He was a musician with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for 18 years and taught at Southern Oregon University for 13 years.