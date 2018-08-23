"SAC Presents," OSU's School of Arts and Communications' visual and performing arts events series, has announced its fourth-season lineup. All performances take place in Austin Auditorium at The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.
Events include:
• Branford Marsalis Quartet (7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 14): The renowned jazz saxophonist leads an ensemble featuring Joey Calderazzo (piano), Eric Revis (bass) and Justin Faulkner (drums).
• Childsplay, featuring Irish singer Karan Casey (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14): Childsplay's lineup features instrumentalists ranging from all-Ireland and Scottish fiddle champions to members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The show also features National Heritage award-winning Irish step-dancer Kevin Doyle and Pilobolus dance theater member Molly Gawler.
• Angelique Kidjo (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019): The three-time Grammy winner combines West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz, and influences from Europe and Latin America.
• Oregon Symphony (8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 2019): Conducted by Markus Stenz, the symphony presents classical works including Ludwig von Beethoven’s Symphony No.1 in C; “Fratres” by Avro Pärt and more.
• Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019): The world-touring performance troupe will present “Voces del Sur," a glimpse into the land of Andalucía, the southern region of Spain known as the “cradle of flamenco.”
• Turtle Island Quartet with Cyrus Chestnut (7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019): The master jazz pianist collaborates with the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet on a range of pieces.
• Jenny Scheinman & H. Lee Waters: "Kannapolis - A Moving Portrait" (7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019): The live music and film performance features the work of H. Lee Waters, who documented over 118 small towns in the American Southeast between 1936 and 1942. Scheinman and filmmaker Finn Taylor have melded these images to Scheinman’s music.
In addition to "SAC Presents," the School of Arts and Communication is hosting a pair of concerts not included in the regular season packages:
• Rachelle and Robin McCabe: "A Celebration of Leonard Bernstein and More," 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at The LaSells Stewart Center. A duo piano recital.
• The Vienna Boys Choir, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the First United Methodist Church, Corvallis.
For discounted season ticket packages and individual tickets, see https://bit.ly/2Li2QfB or call 541-737-5592.