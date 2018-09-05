Folksinger and storyteller Adam Miller will perform a free, sing-along concert: "I Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill Last Night: Folk Songs of the American Labor Movement," at 6:30 pm, Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th St.
One of the premier autoharpists in the world, Miller is an accomplished folklorist, song collector, and raconteur, who has amassed a repertoire of more than 5,000 songs and can interweave the stories behind those songs into his performances.
“Kids today don’t have little brothers and sisters working in the mills and the mines,” Miller said in a press release about the concert. “And there’s a reason why. Our grandparent and great-grandparents – working people like you and me – organized, joined unions and brought down the sweatshops in this country. That’s why we have child labor laws. That’s why we have a middle class. That’s why we have the eight-hour day. Those were not benevolent gifts from enlightened management. Working people fought for those regulations. This is important to working people, today: that’s why these songs are still relevant.”
Miller performs over 200 concerts annually in 48 states, from the Everglades to the Arctic Circle and travels some 70,000 miles a year. He’s performed live in over 2,000 American public libraries.
Miller began his lifelong pursuit of collecting old songs while still in grade school. His childhood ambition was to learn every song he heard.
You can learn more about Miller at his website, folksinging.org.
For more information about the concert, call 541-367-5007.