Growing up, Tom Paxton sensed there was something special about folk music.
Listening to singers like Burl Ives (who had a distinguished career in folk music long before he narrated Christmas specials), "it would just strike a different chord in me that other songs didn't strike."
Eventually, Paxton said, "the pop songs that I loved growing up sort of faded away."
But folk music never did.
Paxton, an American folk singer-songwriter with a career that's spanned more than 50 years, will be in Corvallis on Wednesday night for an event that includes conversation (and a smattering of songs, to be sure). The event, billed as "An Evening with Tom Paxton," is part of the "American Strings" series, sponsored by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts.
Bob Santelli of OSU and the Grammy Museum will interview Paxton, the winner of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, during the event. And if the conversation leads to some of the hundreds of songs that Paxton has written during his career, well, he'll have a guitar handy.
In an interview this week with The E, Paxton still recalls the first song he wrote, in the back room of a lecture hall at the University of Oklahoma, where he should have been listening to a lecture on Shakespeare. (Paxton eventually included the lyrics in his songbook collection, "The Honor of Your Company.")
Paxton, now 80, doesn't mince words about that first effort: It is, he said, "as phony as a three-dollar bill."
So why include it in the book?
"I wanted people to say, 'well, gee whiz, if he could write this piece of crap and then go on to write some pretty good songs, there's hope for me yet.'"
And it's fair to say that Paxton went to write some "pretty good songs." The list includes staples such as "The Last Thing on My Mind," "Bottle of Wine," "Whose Garden Was This" and "Rambin' Boy."
It was during that college stint at the University of Oklahoma that Paxton really fell under the spell of folk singers like Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. After graduation, he joined the Army and attended the Clerk Typist School at Fort Dix, New Jersey. (Even though he spent some of his time typing out lyrics to new songs, Paxton noted that he was the honor graduate in his class.)
More importantly, the posting allowed him to frequent Greenwich Village and perform in its nightclubs, where he rubbed shoulders with musicians like Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs and Dave Van Ronk.
Increasingly, he also started to perform his own songs, a gutsy move considering he was playing to crowds of folk purists. But it worked out, he said, "because I was singing traditional songs, too. It wasn't until 1968 or 1969 that I started to perform mostly my own songs. It took that long before I had enough good songs to squeeze the other ones out."
Musicians like Van Ronk have given credit to Paxton for helping pave the way for artists like Dylan to spotlight their own material.
Paxton is still writing new songs, but these days he's not using a typewriter: Instead, new ideas are duly noted on an iPad.
"It's still the most exciting thing there is, to feel like you're working on a song that's worth pursuing," he said. "I'm always looking at the (iPad) page to see if anything wants to go further."
The best songs, he said, tend to be the simplest. "They're simple. They're direct. They get to what they want to say, say it and get out."
But it can take a lot of work to get a song to that point. To that end, he likes to remind the young songwriters he often works with of a quip from the playwright Neil Simon, who once told an interviewer he had two hobbies: "Tennis and rewriting."
Paxton himself is prone to tinkering with songs, sometimes for years: "I'm still changing a preposition here and a conjunction there. It helps the song get better."
And the acid test for songs, he said, comes on stage: "You can tell when you perform it in a show and there's nothing in it that feels like a speed bump."