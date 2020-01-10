Folk singer David Wilcox hosts evening at Whiteside

David Wilcox

Folk singer/songwriter David Wilcox will perform Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis.

 Photo by Lynne Harty

Acclaimed folk artist David Wilcox explores three decades of craftsmanship in a 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, performance at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

Wilcox's work, renown for its distinctive revelatory honesty, began turning heads with his 1987 debut, "The Nightshift Watchman." A year later, he won the Kerrville Folk Festival New York Award and then signed with A&M Records, selling more than 100,000 copies of 1989's "How Did You Find Me Here" just by general word of mouth. His latest release, "The View from the Edge" (2018), finds the artist continuing to pursue both topical and personal concerns, from legacies to questions of spirituality. One of its many highlights include "We Make the Way by Walking," which won the grand prize in the 2018 USA Songwriting Contest.

Advance tickets are $25 general and $30 reserved; all tickets are $30 on the day of the show. For more information, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109540.

