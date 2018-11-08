Alasdair Fraser, who's been dubbed "the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling," teams up again with California cellist Natalie Haas for a concert scheduled at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Fourth St. in Corvallis.
Fraser and Haas have been performing together at festivals and concert halls for the last 18 years.
Fraser has a concert and recording career spanning over 30 years, with a long list of awards, accolades, radio and television credits, and feature performances on movie soundtracks ("The Last of the Mohicans," and "Titanic," for example). In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.
Haas, a graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, has performed and recorded with a who's who of the fiddle world including Mark O'Connor, Natalie MacMaster, Irish supergroups Solas and Altan, Liz Carroll, Dirk Powell, Brittany Haas, Darol Anger, Jeremy Kittel, Hanneke Cassel, Laura Cortese, and many more.
Fraser had been searching for years for a cellist who could help him return the cello to its historical role at the rhythmic heart of Scottish dance music. The search eventually led him to Haas, and their debut recording, "Fire & Grace," won the Scots Trad Music "Album of the Year" award, the Scottish equivalent of a Grammy. The two have since recorded four more albums.
Tickets for Saturday's show are $25 general admission and $30 reserved. They're available at the website majestic.org and at Grass Roots Books and Music and Corvallis Brewing Supply.
The show is sponsored by the Whiteside Theater Foundation and the Corvallis Folklore Society.