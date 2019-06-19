Corvallis Experiments in Noise will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a show scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at Suite Zero, 314 SW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.
Over the last five years, Corvallis Experiments in Noise has held a series of free, all-ages experimental art shows in a range of Corvallis. Over the years, the concerts have featured more than 250 different acts, including local and touring artists in various artistic disciplines.
Tuesday's show will feature local artists, as well as artists from Australia, New Delhi, Brooklyn, Wisconsin and Bellingham, Washington. Admission to the Tuesday show is $5.