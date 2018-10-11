Eugene's Emerald City Jazz Kings are opening their 2018-19 season with a tribute to Glenn Miller and the Dorsey Brothers, and the show makes a stop Friday night in Corvallis.
"In the Mood: Swinging with Glenn Miller and the Dorsey Brothers" is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University campus.
The Jazz Kings plan to play a selection hits from the Miller big band and the bands run by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey. On the set list: "In the Mood," "Moonlight Serenade," "Tangerine," "Kalamazoo," "Chattanooga Choo Choo," "On the Sunny Side of the Street," and more.
Tickets for the show are $25 and can be bought at the door on online at http://theshedd.org/IntheMood.