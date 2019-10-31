Ask Avery Gosfield about the origins of Ensemble Lucidarium, the early-music group that's scheduled to perform Friday in Corvallis, and she'll take you back.
"I played the recorder when I was a little girl," she said in a recent interview with The E, "and I never got over it."
And, for that matter, she never switched over to another instrument, the way that so many beginning musicians do after a few months playing the recorder.
That love for the recorder, one of the earliest musical instruments, eventually led to an interest in early music — and resulted in the formation of the Ensemble Lucidarium. Friday night's concert is part of the Chamber Music Corvallis series. (See the information box for details about the show.)
Of course, Gosfield plays other instruments as well: In Friday's concert, she'll also perform on the pipe and tabor. And the concert offers a chance to hear pieces that originated in the 1400s and 1500s performed on period instruments. (Other members of the ensemble scheduled to perform Friday are vocalists Giulia Valentini and Carla Nahadi Babelegoto; Fabio Accurso on lute; Elodie Poirie on nyckelarpa; and Massimiliano Dragoni on percussion and hammer dulcimer.)
In 2004, Gosfield stumbled across some Jewish-Italian sung poetry that allowed her to combine her passion for early music with an exploration of her own roots and the ensemble was launched.
In the 1400s and 1500s, she said, the practice was to write down texts, but not to notate the accompanying music. Gosfield's research aims to fill in the gaps by identifying the sort of period music that might have gone with the music from centuries ago — "thinking of ways of bringing those song lyrics back to life," she said, and figuring out ways to make the selections accessible to audiences today.
The final musical product is developed collectively among the ensemble's musicians during rehearsals.
In addition to early music performances, the ensemble frequently performs in Jewish and world music festivals. In addition to the Corvallis show, the ensemble's current tour will take it to Portland, San Diego and Ohio's Oberlin College, which is well-known for its early-music program and where Gosfield studied before heading to Europe.
