The Corvallis funk collective DTW is turning over a new leaf this year for its annual Halloween show, set for Saturday night at Squirrel's Tavern in downtown Corvallis.
In addition to a slimmed-down set of Halloween-themed favorites, the ensemble plans to offer an extended set to honor the Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos), the Mexican holiday in which participants gather to remember and honor family members who have died.
The entire event will be a fundraiser for CASA-Voices for Children of Benton County, the organization that trains volunteers to advocate for children involved in court cases.
Justin Schepige, the bassist and leader of DTW, explains the origins of Saturday's event date back to last year, when the group was invited to perform at a Dia de Muertos festival in Orange County. As it turned out, the entire band couldn't make it, but one of its members, Freddy Perez, did, driving 900 miles both ways to participate. Perez also performed during the festival, offering an hour-long set of solo hip-hop.
Upon returning to the mid-valley, Perez pitched the idea that the band should do a show built around the Day of the Dead theme.
The only problem was that plenty of DTW fans have come to love the band's Halloween-themed shows. So the collective struck a compromise: The first set Saturday, lasting from about 9 to 10:30 p.m., will offer what Schepige calls "seasonal favorites" from the band's previous Halloween shows. Guest vocalist Ronni Kay will sit in with the collective.
But the second set will feature Perez in front, offering improvisational raps while the band lays down grooves behind him. Expect the bilingual Perez to occasionally rap in Spanish.
For Perez, the improvisational challenge is part of what's exciting about the show: "To me, it's one of the funnest things, when you don't know what's next."
But he also relishes the opportunity to pay tribute to the Day of the Dead, and the notion of honoring and remembering those who have passed on before us.
"If my future grandchildren are remembering me still, that's one of the things that breaks the boundaries of time, really."
It's also fitting that the show be held at Squirrel's, Perez said, because that's the location where he first performed with the band, in April 2018.
As for CASA, the organization and DTW have been looking to connect for a fundraising event for months, Schepige said, and Saturday's show seemed like a good time to do that.
"It should be a pretty interesting night," Schepige said.