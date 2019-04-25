It wasn't that long ago — January 2013, in fact, as Paul Dwyer recalls — when the members of the Diderot String Quartet would gather at an apartment to eat waffles and play for fun.
It's still fun to play together. But these days, the members of this quartet, which specializes in performing on period instruments, is playing venues somewhat larger than a New York City apartment. On Friday night, the quartet performs in Corvallis as part of this season's Chamber Music Corvallis series. (See the related story for details about the performance.)
In a recent interview from his Brooklyn residence, cellist Dwyer noted that he and two other members of the quartet (violinists Johanna Novom and Adriane Post) played together in a quartet as students at Oberlin College. They went their separate ways, but eventually found themselves in New York, where they connected with violist Kyle Miller.
The pieces fit together, Dwyer said: "It did seem like we were on the same wavelength."
The quartet moved ahead, self-presenting shows at a church in Manhattan and eventually, in a big step forward, hiring a manager. "Things picked up from there," Dwyer said.
But still, it's not as the Diderot Quartet is a full-time gig for any of its members. Dwyer and his colleagues in the ensemble make ends meet by tackling a variety of other jobs as well; Dryer, for example, also serves as the assistant principal cello for Lyric Opera in Chicago. He estimated that the Diderot Quartet (named after the 18th century French philosopher Denis Diderot) performs 20 to 30 dates each year. Juggling the schedules of the individual players "is actually quite complicated," Dwyer said. "We never intended to be a full-time quartet."
In Corvallis, the ensemble likely will perform what Dwyer jokingly called a "Beethoven sandwich" — Beethoven's String Quartet Opus 18 No. 1, a relatively early quartet, and Opus 59 No. 1, which shows the master at the height of his powers.
In between, the quartet will sandwich Haydn's Opus 20 No. 2. "Haydn to us is just the bread and butter" of the string quartet repertoire, Dwyer said.
As for the Beethoven pieces, with the composer's 250th birthday coming up in 2020, "we really wanted to explore more of his quartets," Dwyer said. And programming the two quartets gives audiences a chance to appreciate how the composer's genius grew over the years.
Performing the pieces on period instruments opens another door into these works, Dwyer said: Although these quartets may be familiar to classical audiences today, they were revolutionary at the time. "For listeners and musicians at the time," he said, "a lot of these works were just outrageous."