David Wilcox explores songbook, soul at Whiteside

The story was a powerful one. There are a lot of kids now who have experienced that, and a lot of people who’ve lived with it. When I was trying to find a way into that feeling, that emotion and that story, I realized that the song I’d written years before about a completely different thing seemed to finally find its element. The chorus had been looking for this story. The song had this strange life cycle where it took flight for a moment and buried itself in the ground like a locust, then came to life again. I hadn’t played it because it had never felt all the way right. But when it finally was in service to this story, I thought, “That’s what this song’s always been trying to be.”

Where did you come up with that great line, “Everything I Think I Know, I Think” (from 2018’s “The View from the Edge”)?

It’s a teaching story for me, a song that keeps me sane and reminds me that when I’m reacting strongly to something I think is a problem, a little warning light goes off on my mental dashboard. Instead of saying “check engine,” it says, “Check attitude.” That certainty is the real tell. The certainty is my way of knowing, “Oh, I’m kind of deluded now.” I’m taking my emotions as if they were accurate perceptions of the world.