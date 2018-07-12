This year's Linn County Fair & Expo, which begins next Wednesday, July 18 and runs through Saturday, July 21, features a mix of country music and classic rock headliners.
Grammy-nominated country artist Eric Paslay, who just released a new single, "Young Forever," will open the fair with a performance at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18.
Paslay, a native of Temple, Texas, has celebrated the release of five No. 1 singles as a singer-songwriter, including "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" by The Eli Young Band; "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" by Jake Owen; "Angel Eyes" by Love & Theft; "Rewind" by Rascal Flatts, and "Friday Night," from Paslay's debut album.
Pasley was a recent Grammy nominee for the song "Driver," performed by Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley, featuring Paslay and Dierks Bentley. His single "She Don't Love You" was nominated for "Song of the Year" at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Platinum-selling country artist Sara Evans, known for her signature song, "Born to Fly," will perform Thursday, July 19. (Reserved-seat tickets for Evans' concert are sold out.)
Longtime rock group Jefferson Starship is scheduled to perform on Friday, July 20. Closing out the fair Saturday night will be longtime country music heavyweights Lonestar. (See next week's E for more on Starship, Evans and Lonestar.)
All concerts begin at 8:30 p.m. and are free with fair admission. Reserved seats, when available, start at $15 and include admission to the fair.
For advance tickets and more information, see www.linncountyfair.com/home.
