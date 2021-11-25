Corvallis Repertory Singers return with holiday concerts

The Corvallis Repertory Singers will return to live performances with their customary “Candlelight and Carols” concerts on Dec. 18 and 19 at First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave.

Tickets to the concerts, the ensemble’s first live performances in nearly two years, are now on sale online.

“We are so pleased that the time has finally arrived for the Corvallis Repertory Singers to offer live concerts again,” said Terri Homer, chair of the organization’s board of directors.

This year’s edition of “Candlelights and Carols,” traditionally among the Repertory Singers’ most popular concerts, features Part I of Handel’s Messiah, with the “Hallelujah” chorus added on. (The famed chorus actually appears in Part 2 of the work, which would take more than two hours to perform in its entirety.)

While this year’s concert will not feature an audience sing-along due to COVID precautions, patrons will be treated to an array of choral selections intended to evoke the feeling of the holiday season.

COVID safety is a concert priority. Singers and musicians will be masked during performances and will be fully vaccinated. The venue will have limited seating to ensure social distancing, and concertgoers will have to show proof of COVID vaccination to enter the venue. Proof of a recent negative COVID test will not be sufficient to attend. Once inside the venue, patrons will have to wear masks.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Tickets are $25 for main floor seating, $20 for balcony seating and $10 for students ages 12 to college. Children under 12 will not be admitted.

Tickets are available at the Repertory Singers’ website, repsing.org. Because of anticipated demand and limited seating, concertgoers are advised to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Patrons can call Ticket Tomato, the Repertory Singers’ ticket vendor, at 1-800-820-9884 for assistance with an online purchase, or to purchase tickets over the phone. For other information or concerns, patrons can call 541-231-3419.

Because of the limited seating for these concerts, tickets will not be available for purchase at retail outlets or by mail. If tickets remain available at showtime, they can be purchased at the door.

The Repertory Singers also plan a February concert, “Let Freedom Ring,” featuring songs that impacted movements for social justice. The event will feature a special guest: Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, conductor of the Viking Chorus and Chapel Choir at Minnesota’s St. Olaf College, and a national leader in the justice choir movement. Tickets for that concert will go on sale in January.

